A recent letter told us that President Biden and the Democratic party "care zero about the little people". The supposition must follow that it's Republicans who do care. I cannot stop laughing. How many of you little people have benefitted from the huge tax cuts for the super-wealthy and big corporations? Has your family benefitted from climate change denial, public school defunding, from voter suppression measures? Republicans don't want you voting, unless it's for them. Women, do you like Republicans decreeing you must give birth, even if raped? How caring! Who benefitted from the lies and misinformation spread about covid? Maybe some of you lost loved ones in part due to this misinformation and science denial. Republicans vowed to destroy President Obama's Affordable Care Act, which provided me affordable health insurance prior to Medicare. Thank you, Democrats! Let's hear from all the little people who feel Republicans truly care about us. I doubt the Star will need to hire extra staff to handle the influx of testimonials.