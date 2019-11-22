Recently former President Obama gave a speech in which he warned current Democrat candidates running for President to not go too far left, to be rooted in reality, i.e. in proposing Medicare For All and the Green Deal. Well, if he is concerned about that then why has he NOT endorsed middle of the road candidate Joe Biden? Biden was his Vice President for eight years and campaigned for him in two elections. So where is the endorsement? Perhaps Obama has hesitations about Biden's judgments? After all, he was overseeing millions in aid to the Ukraine at the same time that his son, Hunter Biden, landed a lucrative paying job at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which was allegedly corrupt! A conflict of interest to say the least. Biden was personally responsible for firing a top prosecutor in Ukraine, who allegedly was investigating Burisma. A subsequent prosecutor,Yuri Lutsenko, cleared the Bidens of any wrongdoing and halted the investigation into Burisma. He now is under criminal investigation for corruption.
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.