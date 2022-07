Attention all candidates seeking elected office: if you want my vote you MUST:

1) Tell me what you will do to make Arizona, Tucson, and my life better

2) Refrain from any reference to your opponent(s). I don’t care what you think they did or didn’t do.

3) IMMEDIATELY dissociate yourself from the self-serving, narcissistic pathological liar who pretended to be the 45th president

Taylor Reed

Northwest side