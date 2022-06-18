 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Soaring Gas Prices

Mark Kelly is Working to Lower Costs

A trip to the gas station didn’t used to be a stressful outing, but it is now that I’m paying over $4 for a gallon of gas. While there’s been a lot of finger-pointing in different directions, one thing we should all be able to agree on is that corporations are taking advantage of the situation by jacking up prices.

Exxon Mobil doubled its earnings outlook and its CEO told investors that “we are getting some advantage from the market today.” With OPEC not agreeing to increase oil production the U.S. government must work to make gas affordable for everyone.

While corporations take advantage of us, Senator Mark Kelly is fighting for us. He’s working to lower costs by taking actions such as introducing the Gas Prices Relief Act, which would provide us economic relief by suspending the federal gas tax. We need the rest of the U.S. Senate to pass Senator Kelly’s bill.

Jan Counts

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

