Letter: Sobering meeeting

Trump visited a Phoenix-area church last night. Today I saw a truly surreal picture of him on stage behind a podium, flanked by a church official introducing a speaker from another podium at least 10-12 feet away. The atmosphere of the unmasked, youngish group tightly packed, elbow to elbow, into seating was lighthearted, celebratory and I am sure, infectious! Hopefully, they will be able to fondly remember this day with the same zeal, two to three weeks down the road.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
