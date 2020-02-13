Letter: Social democracy is what we need

I find it quite interesting that the top ten happiest countries have some form of socialism. They have strong social values and are "social democracies." Republicans like to talk instead of corrupt Venezuelan “socialism.” Capitalism, in its current form in the United States, has gone amok. Greed reigns instead of sensible decisions. The Environmental Protection Agency has become the Corporation Protection Agency. The economy may do well for the wealthy stock owners, but most American workers’ wages continue to be stagnant, and workers continue to struggle and make ends meet. Capitalism is focused on profit for the wealthy. The above-mentioned countries have capitalism that reward private ownership and ingenuity but have strong social safety nets for the rest of the population. While Republicans believe in less government, other countries consider the government as the advocate of the people, for the people and by the people.
Margie Petersen
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.