Letter: Social Distancing and Wearing of Masks

Re:Critics question flexible language of Ducey’s order. What we have is a politician equivocating. On one hand Ducey makes a stand for social distancing and on the other is allowing exceptions based on “constitutional protected activity”. Our constitution, written in 1787, has been changed over the years but never addressed limitations during a pandemic. And to make exceptions for religion and for protests defies common sense. We know that Covid 19 is spread through social contact, thus the need for six feet social distancing. We know people occasionally sneeze, cough and talk, thus the need for ALL to wear masks. I believe we know that God gave us brains with the expectation we would use them. Given that, people should understand the danger they place themselves and others in by ignoring social distancing. God did not give us protection from the virus and we should act accordingly.
Michael Mount
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!