Letter: social distancing during COVID 19 crisis

It is difficult to act when officials in the highest offices in the land are not practicing what they preach. Every press conference shows the President and his entourage (doctors included) too close for comfort. What gives?

In addition, I feel society in general is not taking this seriously and, as a result, this virus will raise its ugly head again and again. This is a wake-up call to all to practice good hygiene on the off-season as well as during flu season. Apparently parents have lagged in teaching their children good manners and cleanliness. Maybe that will become the new patriotic duty!

Paula Palotay

Marana

