Letter: Social distancing / Quarantine

The dictionary definition of quarantine is: a state, period, or place of isolation in which people or animals that have arrived from elsewhere or been exposed to infectious or contagious disease are placed.
The definition of social distancing from the CDC is: Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing: Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.
It seems to me that people need to practice Social Distancing so that they won't be Quarantined. I think so many are frustrated because we can't remember a time when the well were quarantined and had to watch our Country's economy crash while we are home.
Phyllis Peto
Northeast side
