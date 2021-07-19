Letter: Social Justice protesters

Why is it that people who claim to protest for social justice start by attacking the Founding Fathers ( " they are racist") the Revolutionary War (" ut was fought to preserve slavery even though slavery was not outlawed in England until 1807). Protesters protest the symbols if our country- the American Flag and our national anthem- both are called racist.
It seems to me by the topic and scope if the protests that the protesters are NOT interested in social justice. They want to replace any sign of European American culture. with all other cultures.
The ideals of freedom ,self determination, property rights and capitalism are European ideals fallen to the wayside.
Protesters do not want social justice but a new country.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
