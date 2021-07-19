 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Social Justice protesters
View Comments

Letter: Social Justice protesters

  • Comments

Why is it that people who claim to protest for social justice start by attacking the Founding Fathers ( " they are racist") the Revolutionary War (" ut was fought to preserve slavery even though slavery was not outlawed in England until 1807). Protesters protest the symbols if our country- the American Flag and our national anthem- both are called racist.

It seems to me by the topic and scope if the protests that the protesters are NOT interested in social justice. They want to replace any sign of European American culture. with all other cultures.

The ideals of freedom ,self determination, property rights and capitalism are European ideals fallen to the wayside.

Protesters do not want social justice but a new country.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News