Letter: Social security - Medicare
Letter: Social security - Medicare

As a blue collar worker for 45 years ,l didn’t mind paying into the Social Security Fund, as we knew it would help the folks that paid into it from the time it was introduced by Franklin D, Roosevelt, to help them retire with dignity. Social Security is not a gift from the Government. It is paid for by hard earned dollars, The Fund was doing so well that the Johnson Administration decided to allow other agencies to borrow from the Fund with the promise of repaying it with interest. That has not happened. Now the Biden administration has discovered billions of dollars to distribute to all kinds of agencies for free. No evidence from our Government seeking to give extra aid for eye, hearing, and other ailments, to our Long Term Senior Citizens who need it the most. Yet our Government Administrators now threaten to raise MedIcare Premiums, reduce Social Security Benefits , and possibly tax them again.

Ted Crisboi

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

