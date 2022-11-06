 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Social Security COLA

  • Comments

Trying to give credit for the impending Social Security 8.7% cost of living increase to President Biden and the democrats is ridiculous. Congress enacted the COLA provision as part of the 1972 Social Security Amendments, and automatic annual COLAs began in 1975. Before that, benefits were increased only when Congress enacted special legislation. President Biden wasn’t elected to the Senate until November of 1972 after the legislation was passed. It passed during President Nixons administration.

Jerry Knoski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

