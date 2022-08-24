 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Social Security Doesn't Need Fixing

Social Security doesn’t need fixing

Arizona has a lot of seniors who move here for the weather and the low cost of living. I’m one of them. I like my sunshine, and I like my Social Security. It’s the backbone of a secure retirement in this country and I’d be in dire straits without it.

So why, in the year 2022, are we still talking about privatizing it? Every few years a politician trots out their proposal to "fix" Social Security—privatize it, give seniors more “choice,” change the retirement age, you name it. I say if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

Social Security works just fine. After two financial crises in two decades, you want to make seniors try their luck in the market? If we are worried about Social Security’s future, we can ask the most well-off Americans to contribute a little more. Social Security is the most successful and popular government program we’ve ever had.

Janice Counts

Marana

