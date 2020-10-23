 Skip to main content
Letter: Social Security Increase
Letter: Social Security Increase

I was so excited to see that we who worked for 30 years and now live on Social Security are getting a raise--A whopping .013 per year! which amounts to an increase of $16.45 per month for me. Now I can buy a couple more apples each week or pay it all on the medical bills I owe from six surgeries in the last 6 years. Darn, I was so eager to give it to Donald to pay for more of the wall but instead I am just going to be glad I no longer work and pay taxes to a President who uses the US as his personal piggy bank.

Jacque Ramsey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

