Letter: Social Security is not Socialism
Letter: Social Security is not Socialism

A previous writer equates my Social Security and Medicare benefits to a Socialistic handout and states that if I am against Socialism I should give it back. My Social Security and Medicare were earned. As a first year Baby Boomer, I have paid over $350,000 into Social Security and Medicare taxes. With an average CD rate of 6% that would be over $1.2 million compounded annually. Since the US government treated our Social Security money as their own private piggy bank, the Social Security fund is nearly broke. In addition, the people over 65 who receive Medicare pay approximately $4,000 per year for Part B, D and a Supplement. This is hardly free. The progressive liberal Democrats want to provide FREE Medicare for all. Are these people going to pay $4,000 per year? I doubt it. So, you Progressive Democrats please stop equating my benefits as a Socialistic handout, because that is what your Medicare for All will be. I paid for and earned my benefits.

Donald Arritola

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

