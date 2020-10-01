 Skip to main content
Letter: Social Security Must Be Protected
Letter: Social Security Must Be Protected

The current administration supports the deferral of employees’ portion of the payroll tax from September 1 through the end of 2020. Further, they propose a subsequent termination of payroll tax in 2021. It’s unclear that they can do this or whether there is support for these actions, or whether only Congress can suspend or terminate payroll taxes.

Both of these positions are ludicrous! Congress must acknowledge the fact that it feared members could not get reelected if they faced up to their funding obligation. Don’t blame the baby boomers! The country has known the number of baby boomers was growing. They will be gone by 2050, before the aging of our country faces 100 million over age 65.

Needed now is a bill such as the proposed Social Security 2100 Act which would make Social Security financially strong for our generation, our children and future generations. Unfortunately, no action has been taken on the Social Security 2100 Act in the House or the Senate. Retirees are being forgotten.

Don Jensen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

