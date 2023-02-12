In answer to the letter writer who says Republicans "want to cut Social Security," untrue. What is true is that some Republicans want to reform Social Security so that it remains solvent and thus doesn't have to start paying only 77% of scheduled benefits starting in 2034. And although the letter writer claims that to use Social Security taxes "for any other government expense is stealing," that is in effect what happens, as the Federal Government uses Social Security taxes for general purposes and gives the Social Security Trust Fund Treasury Securities in exchange. Since 2010, Social Security has had annual cash flow deficits, meaning Social Security has had to draw on general tax funds to help make payments to its Social Security recipients. Thus, there is no real money in the Social Security Trust Fund as in, say, one's bank account.