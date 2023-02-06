Kevin McCarthy: I worked for 40 years in a productive occupation designing integrated circuits. Each month I paid 7.5% of my salary and my employer paid 7.5% of my salary into Social Security. The promise of these payments was that I would receive a modest payment each month to support my living expenses after I retired. I am now retired and receive my Social Security check each month which help me make ends meet. These payments are a fullfillment of the promise made to me by the federal government when I was working and paying into the system. They are not "irresponsible government spending"! I do not know who you are or if you ever made a payment into Social Security, but you should not make statements which frame Social Security as "irresponsible government spending". The people who receive payments paid into the system in good faith. They do not live on fat political contributions.