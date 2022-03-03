 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Social Security
Letter: Social Security

There have been a lot of conversation lately about Social Security and socialistic ideals.

If a person put money into an annuity or life insurance one would expect the company to supply the payments promised .

Social security is taken out of a person's wages over the course of his working career. This stipend is deserved just as much as money put into an annuity in the private sector.

The only difference between social security and an annuity is that social security is a mandatory program.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

