Letter: Socialism and Capitalism Revisited
Letter: Socialism and Capitalism Revisited

Re the letter in today’s paper (8/4/20) concerning socialism and capitalism. Just in case someone was seriously considering this argument, the record should be set straight. Socialism and capitalism are economic systems, they are not governing systems. Governments determine economic policies and ours is currently a mixed system, using aspects of both ideals in order to increase the chances (allegedly) prosperity for the citizens of the governed.

Unfortunately, since being rekindled under the Reagan administration, economic policies have been tailored to ensure prosperity for the upper three or so percent of the population, while leaving the remaining 97 percent to scrounge around for what might “trickle” from their coffers. Or, as Robert Reich has pointed out: socialism for those at the top and cold, hard capitalism for the rest of us.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

