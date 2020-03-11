Letter: Socialism and "Free Stuff"

One of the leading candidates for President is an avowed Socialist. Between him and the other democrat candidate, they are promising a lot of attractive “free stuff” (free education, free medical care, forgiveness of college debt, etc., etc., etc.). Now just where does the money come from to pay for all of this “free stuff”? It comes from taxes to the federal government, which are generated by working people earning taxable income.
Now imagine you have graduated with a “free” marketable degree and enter into the work place, earning a living, and paying taxes. This tax revenue is then used to pay for “free stuff” for those who are younger than you. And, as promised by a presidential candidate your taxes will go up and your take home pay will be reduced to pay for those coming up behind you. Revelation: your “free stuff” isn’t so free now – is it?
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.