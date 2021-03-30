Letter: "Socialism by bribery"

As a loyal Democrat and socio-political commentator who worked hard on Biden’s behalf, I am saddened by the need to write this letter. I deeply fear our President’s power has been usurped by powerful pro-socialist colleagues who kept their real agenda under wraps.
Take the $1.9 Trillion “COVID Relief Package.” Everyone loves a “freebie,” and the package is loaded with goodies for millions upon millions of Americans who don’t need these hand-outs. Witness the $1,400 stimulus checks to virtually all Americans, complemented by an absurd monthly $300 payment per child to most families with children, which will generously be extended through September. And yes, extension of a weekly $300 supplemental federal unemployment benefit on top of existing state benefits. How does this incentivize recipients to seek gainful employment?
Like magic, Sanders managed to pass this $1.9 trillion burden onto our children and grand-kids. What will happen when China discontinues loaning to a nation drowning in debt?
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
