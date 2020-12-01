Letter: Socialism is bad

Jim Dreis makes the mistake that many do: defining socialism by social programs offered.
Socialism is defined as the control of the means of production. Our free market system makes it
possible to offer these programs. If you check the list of countries and market freedom, you will
find that the more a government interferes with the market, the worse off the economy. It’s no
surprise that Hong Kong is number one, and Venezuela last at 187.
While the Nordic countries are often pointed to as the perfection of socialism, they are in reality,
free markets, some freer than America. The leader of Denmark actually went on record to that
effect. The real test is how many people flee socialist countries for our freedom, and the lack of
Americans fleeing to socialism. Socialism appeals to those who sincerely want to help people.
The reality is quite different.
Alfred Westerfield
Southwest side
