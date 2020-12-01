 Skip to main content
Letter: Socialism is bad
Jim Dreis makes the mistake that many do: defining socialism by social programs offered.

Socialism is defined as the control of the means of production. Our free market system makes it

possible to offer these programs. If you check the list of countries and market freedom, you will

find that the more a government interferes with the market, the worse off the economy. It’s no

surprise that Hong Kong is number one, and Venezuela last at 187.

While the Nordic countries are often pointed to as the perfection of socialism, they are in reality,

free markets, some freer than America. The leader of Denmark actually went on record to that

effect. The real test is how many people flee socialist countries for our freedom, and the lack of

Americans fleeing to socialism. Socialism appeals to those who sincerely want to help people.

The reality is quite different.

Alfred Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

