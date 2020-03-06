Letter: Socialism v. Corona Virus
View Comments

Letter: Socialism v. Corona Virus

Regarding the letter last week about China's authoritarian government.

"Admittedly China got off to a bad start, but China is the only country on earth that can push back. Why? Beijing has the capabilities and have built a state-of-the-art hospital with one thousand beds in ten(10) days. America can't do that. There would be fighting for two years just about who could make the most money on the land deal.

Wuhan, a city of eleven million people has been completely cordoned. Only a centralized effort can deal with the logistics of sending millions of tons of food and supplies to keep it going.

They built a secure area to keep infections from spreading. We're building a big beautiful permanent wall to keep people out.

The billions spent on a steel and concrete catastrophe could go a long way and better use to curing an international epidemic.

President Trump has the chance to put America on top by putting an end to it..

What will he do?

Thomas Plesniak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News