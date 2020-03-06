Letter: Socialism v. Corona Virus

Regarding the letter last week about China's authoritarian government.
"Admittedly China got off to a bad start, but China is the only country on earth that can push back. Why? Beijing has the capabilities and have built a state-of-the-art hospital with one thousand beds in ten(10) days. America can't do that. There would be fighting for two years just about who could make the most money on the land deal.
Wuhan, a city of eleven million people has been completely cordoned. Only a centralized effort can deal with the logistics of sending millions of tons of food and supplies to keep it going.
They built a secure area to keep infections from spreading. We're building a big beautiful permanent wall to keep people out.
The billions spent on a steel and concrete catastrophe could go a long way and better use to curing an international epidemic.
President Trump has the chance to put America on top by putting an end to it..
What will he do?
Thomas Plesniak
Midtown
