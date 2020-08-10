You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Socialism vs. Capitalism?
A letter writer believes the forthcoming Federal election is choice between Socialism or Capitalism. We currently have a system of capitalism & socialism. Capitalism is unfettered competition. Socialism is the rule of law. Want to eliminate socialism? Get rid of National Defense, Treaties & Alliances, Public Education, IRS, EPA, Political Parties, etc. Get rid of the Rule of Law. Get rid of the Bill of Rights & the Federal & State Constitutions. Definitely Socialism at work. All of these institutions have social objectives, therefore are Socialism. Too much of anything is not a good thing. Extremist political views is a good example. Is it more accurate to say this election is about Representative Democracy or a push toward Totalitarianism?

JAMES ABELS

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

