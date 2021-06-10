 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Socialism
View Comments

Letter: Socialism

  • Comments

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost everything including education and food. He said he would pay for it by taxing the rich and the oil and pharmaceutical industries. He was elected and taxed the rich and the major industries. Guess what happened. The wealthy left the country (mostly for the US) and the major industries shut down because they were no longer competitive. Now Venezuela is ranked less than the 170th world wide in wealth. A letter to the editorial, a couple weeks ago said the we are all benefitting from Social Security. Let me add, if I had been able to put the money that went o Social Security into a private S & P index fund (with all the same rules that apply to Social Security), I would be receiving more than four times the amount I'm now receiving. Socialism is not the way to go.

John Thomas

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News