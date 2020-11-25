Letter: Socialism

Socialism, the nefarious term many cringe at. But should they? Examples of socialistic programs include the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Police, Fire, Sheriff, FAA, and Federal Drug Administration. They all exist for the benefit of everyone and rely on government funding.
Imagine being billed every month by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Police, Fire and Sheriffs departments because they were run by private industry?
Years ago fire departments relied on property owners paying a monthly fee. When fire departments started letting homes burn down because owners were not current on their bill cities and towns reasoned there had to be a better way, so paid the fire department directly, which solved the problem.
America relies far more on socialism than many are willing to admit, yet the term is cast in a negative way.
Jim Dreis
East side
