Letter: Socialism
Letter: Socialism

Tucson residents should stop using toilets as public sewer systems are socialistic. Likewise, they should stop driving on socialistic roads like I-10 and I-19. The University of Arizona should stop teaching about the Constitution because it begins with the most socialistic phrase “We the People.”

Similarly, all Americans should stop using socialistic libraries, fire departments, public museums, national parks, the USPS, FAA supported airports, and FDIC-insured banks.

But the military is our largest socialistic entity. Deservedly, members of military get socialistic housing, health care, food or commissary benefits, educational benefits in the GI bill, retirement, and burials.

Obviously, millions of Americans have a limited understanding of socialism. Many fail to make the basic distinction between totalitarian socialism and democratic socialism. Yes, there have been evil socialistic regimes. But places with minimal socialistic services are named Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and the Amazon jungle.

Mark Bird

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

