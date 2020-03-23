Letter: Socialism?

Headlines from 3/12/20 Arizona Daily Star reads “US to compel production of medical supplies” and “Treasury plan: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April 6.” An editorial proclaims “A libertarian unlikely pea: Subsidize everything.” Further, we are urged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The social good of all is accentuated over short term individual good as it should be in this time of crisis. Sounds like socialism to me.
Maybe, Bernie Sanders is on to something we all need.
Rcihard Fridena
West side
