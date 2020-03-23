Letter: Socialism?
View Comments

Letter: Socialism?

Headlines from 3/12/20 Arizona Daily Star reads “US to compel production of medical supplies” and “Treasury plan: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April 6.” An editorial proclaims “A libertarian unlikely pea: Subsidize everything.” Further, we are urged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The social good of all is accentuated over short term individual good as it should be in this time of crisis. Sounds like socialism to me.

Maybe, Bernie Sanders is on to something we all need.

Rcihard Fridena

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News