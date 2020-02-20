Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked #4 as the wealthiest country in the world. Today, it is ranked somewhere over 170. That started to happen when Hugo Chavez was elected president by promising free everything. The lowest income people welcomed it and voted for him. He was followed by Maduro, who has become a socialist dictator. As a result, the income inequality has become one of the worst in the world. If someone believes that socialism will create income equality, they have their head in the sand. If Bernie Sanders (who is not even a registered Democrat) becomes the Democratic nominee, I will definitely vote for the reelection of Trump.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.