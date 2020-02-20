Letter: Socialism
View Comments

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked #4 as the wealthiest country in the world. Today, it is ranked somewhere over 170. That started to happen when Hugo Chavez was elected president by promising free everything. The lowest income people welcomed it and voted for him. He was followed by Maduro, who has become a socialist dictator. As a result, the income inequality has become one of the worst in the world. If someone believes that socialism will create income equality, they have their head in the sand. If Bernie Sanders (who is not even a registered Democrat) becomes the Democratic nominee, I will definitely vote for the reelection of Trump.

John Thomas

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News