Letter: Socialist bogie men
Exactly a century ago The American Socialist Party achieved its strongest electoral showing when Eugene V. Debs received a million votes while in federal prison for opposing WWI. Curiously that movement with few current candidates still serves as a boggie man to frighten voters.

The preamble to our Constitution lists among its responsibilities “to promote the general Welfare.” We fulfilled that responsibility by producing a series of legislation that : abolished slavery, regulated transportation among states [Commerce act 1887], required commerce be fair [Sherman Antitrust Act 1890 and Clayton Act 1914], assured safe food and drugs [Pure Food and Drug Act 1906], guaranteed the right to form unions [Wagner Act 1935], secured retirement [Social Security Act 1935], provided medical care [Medicare 1965, & ACA 2020], assured safe work places [OSHA 1970], outlawed discrimination [EEOC 1972], etc.

I will grant that these are “socialistic” if that means that democracy is founded on a social contract which commits us to help each other, and to work together to advance the common good.

Philip Korth

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

