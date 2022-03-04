Letter: Socialist Democrats/Socialist Russians

The socialist democrats want to force socialism on Americans. The socialist Russians want to force socialism on the Ukrainians. The socialist democrats want to take guns away from Americans. The socialist Russians want to take guns away from Ukrainians. The socialist democrats control the majority of the media in America. The socialist Russians control the majority of the media in Russia. The socialist democrats have been shutting down oil production in America & we have a manufactured shortage. The socialist Russians are pumping oil & getting rich selling oil to America to finance the Russian army who have invaded Ukraine. The socialist democrats rioted, burned & destroyed American cities. The socialist Russians use the military to burn & destroy cities. Socialism is bad - but socialist democrats have embraced it.
Gary Erickson
Benson
