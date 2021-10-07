Letter: SOCIALISTS

Why is it that the agenda that Bernie Sanders (independent) and "progressive" democrats have match the platform of the American Socialists Party? Why doesn't Bernie Sanders and progressive democrats join the American Socialist Party if their philosophies are so similiar? Could it be because no one from the American Socialists Party has ever been elected?
It is obviouus to me that Bernie Sanders as well as progressive democrats are socialists. They hide behind other titles only so they can be electable.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
