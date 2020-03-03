Letter: Socialized Health Care

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
The column from the Heritage Foundation presents a grotesque caricature of the Canadian health system. As a Canadian wintering in Arizona (the climate is certainly better) and the recipient of three joint replacements and a stent implant at zero personal cost, I can testify that the system works very well for the vast majority. There are certainly problems, notably under-funding, which needs to be addressed, but the human suffering is far less than in the U.S. The per capita cost is about one half of that in the U.S., and the system definitely does not leave us "worse off financially."
David Gracey
Northeast side
