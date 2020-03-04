Letter: Socialized Medicine in Canada
View Comments

Letter: Socialized Medicine in Canada

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."

Those Tucsonans who are Feeling the Bern and support his Medicare for All proposal might want to read this article in the Daily Star. It's a fact-filled dose of reality which shows what happens when a nation's health care system is run totally by the government, in this case Canada.

First is cost. Canadians pay up to 50% more in federal taxes than Americans (you didn't think Medicare for All would be free, did you?). More importantly is the quality of health care and availability of services. In Canada, both issues can be accurately described in two words. They stink.

The article is well worth the read.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News