Letter: Socialized Medicine in Canada

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
Those Tucsonans who are Feeling the Bern and support his Medicare for All proposal might want to read this article in the Daily Star. It's a fact-filled dose of reality which shows what happens when a nation's health care system is run totally by the government, in this case Canada.
First is cost. Canadians pay up to 50% more in federal taxes than Americans (you didn't think Medicare for All would be free, did you?). More importantly is the quality of health care and availability of services. In Canada, both issues can be accurately described in two words. They stink.
The article is well worth the read.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.