Letter: Socialized System of Healthcare

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
Mr St. Onge's opinion piece in today's Star in reference to Canada's socialized system of health care is an accurate, factual depiction of life under government controlled and mandated health care. It is also identical to the experience of every other country in the world who has tried the same system.
This type of is economically indefensible, and medically untenable. It's outcome for the patient is negative in both respects.
Keep this in mind when you are considering whom will get your vote in this years Presidential election.
Les Hudson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.