Letter: Society and politics created current terrorists.
When I was young, we learned the difference between right and wrong, at school and home. We were instilled with the idea that education was essential for us to be productive citizens.

Over the years, Republicans began attacking and dismantling public education by underfunding, eliminating, or reducing many programs, civics, history, sciences and social studies. Many schools teach the entire Civil War in one or two weeks.

Students began to “bully” their parents and teachers, resulting in fear of disciplining the child. Gang involvement increased. Laws, responsibilities, consequences, social mores, and respect all but disappeared. Students began to deny science because they couldn’t understand it.

These youngsters grew up during a senseless war, protesting because they didn’t want to go into battle and die. Many just protested because it was the thing to do. They dropped out because “ ‘The Man’ just didn’t understand (them).” Those who knew why they protested became part of a productive society.

The societal drop-outs had kids who were raised without discipline.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

