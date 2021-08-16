 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Society's Failing Grades
View Comments

Letter: Society's Failing Grades

  • Comments

Perhaps it’s a function of entering my second “decade of the 70s” but I look around today and then reflect back 50 years to when I was a college student and realize there are some fundamental issues that continue to challenge us - issues that our generation “railed” against. I recently reviewed articles from our college newspaper from back in the day. There are articles on the widening gap in wealth distribution, gun control, pollution and the struggles of our “Afro-American” classmates. I took a course on the “Economics of Poverty”. Do these issues sound familiar? They’re still “in our faces” today. Much of my generation (me included) hopped on board of the “Baby Boomer Train” and have enjoyed a good ride. In retrospect I’m ashamed that we still struggle with many of the same issues we did 50 years ago. I’m hoping we learn from our flawed history and lead society toward resolution of these critical issues before another 50 years slip by.

Guy Brunt

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News