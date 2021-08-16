Letter: Society's Failing Grades

Perhaps it’s a function of entering my second “decade of the 70s” but I look around today and then reflect back 50 years to when I was a college student and realize there are some fundamental issues that continue to challenge us - issues that our generation “railed” against. I recently reviewed articles from our college newspaper from back in the day. There are articles on the widening gap in wealth distribution, gun control, pollution and the struggles of our “Afro-American” classmates. I took a course on the “Economics of Poverty”. Do these issues sound familiar? They’re still “in our faces” today. Much of my generation (me included) hopped on board of the “Baby Boomer Train” and have enjoyed a good ride. In retrospect I’m ashamed that we still struggle with many of the same issues we did 50 years ago. I’m hoping we learn from our flawed history and lead society toward resolution of these critical issues before another 50 years slip by.
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.