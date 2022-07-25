 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Solar panels work for decades

A letter to the editor in Thursday’s Star (Used solar panels are dangerous) contained a number of factual errors regarding solar panels, including the statement that “they have a 25-year-life span” and after that, become toxic waste. In reality, most solar panels have a 25-year warranty that guarantees they will still be more than 80% efficient after 25 years.

Ask yourself, does your car collapse into a pile of toxic waste the day its warranty expires? Or your home appliances? Of course not. Many solar panels installed 40 years ago are still working, producing carbon-free electricity.

Gary Woodard

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

