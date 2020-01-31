Letter: Solid case for Impeachment?

Reading today in the Letters to the Editor, I again see some the brave souls here in Tucson claiming that Senator Martha McSally "lacks the spine to call for impeachment". I guess whoever wrote that has been in combat against one of our foreign enemies. How many combat missions has they flown? How many ground offenses has he participated in their military careers? What military careers I might ask?
Furthermore, the House Managers have claimed 21 or 23 times that theirs is an "airtight case". If their case is so "airtight", then there should be no need for additional witnesses, and it should stand on its own merits.
Truth be known, they have not done a good job fabricating their case and they know it. Still grasping at straws and hoping for a miracle. Try to get some people convinced they have done a good job. Too little, too late.
The next phase of this trial will be the complete acquittal of President Trump, and let the crying begin folks.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
