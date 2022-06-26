Letter: Solution to High Drug Prices

Drug prices should certainly be lower, but how exactly do we get there? One way is to start calling on reform of the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Not many people know who they are or what they do, so a simple way to summarize them is PBMs are the middlemen who decide what drugs are on a formulary. Their power is massive, and because of that, their profits have become massive as well. Luckily, both the FTC and Congress have started to see how some of their tactics have led to rising drug prices, and have started to ask the important questions about their role in the marketplace. Getting lower drug prices is going to take all stakeholders, but ensuring that PBMs pass drug savings onto the consumer is a good place to start. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly hold incredible influence in the Senate. Having them take action on this issue would have an incredible impact.