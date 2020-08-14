Letter: Solve Our Problems!

A friend recently sent me a video about the history of the writing of our National Anthem by Francis Scott Key. In it the narrarator uses a quote attributed to George Washington to explain why the Americans defending Fort Henry were so tenacious and dogged in their determination to not let the British Navy defeat them. The quote is one most all have previously read - “What sets Americans apart is that they will die on their feet before they will die on their knees.”
Hearing these meaningful words again brought to mind how utterly ludicreness of us to try to solve the issue called inequality by kneeling during the playing of our National Athem or by creating another Athem for the non-Whites of our country. Can we not stand and fight to create solutions for our problems or do we simply just kneel and concede that we are incapable of suitable solutions. Thank God the patriots at Fort Henry did not just capitulate.
Gary Zellinger
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!