Letter: Solving Climate Crisis
As a woman scientist, I was pleased to see two articles in Sunday’s paper that give me hope for the future of science and our nation. Earyn McGee, the ‘lizard lady’, has set her sights on encouraging more women and people of color to look to the sciences for careers. And President-elect Biden has introduced a diverse climate team recognizing there is “no time to waste”. Working to mitigate the effects of climate change will require our best scientific minds from a wide variety of fields. To get those scientists, we need to encourage students, as Ms. McGee is doing, to pursue careers in science. Without diversity among scientists, we are potentially limiting our Nation’s ability to address the pressing problems we face including climate change.

Gail Cordy

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

