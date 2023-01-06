Letter: Solving Kevin McCarthy's Dilemma

Perhaps Kevin McCarthy should work on getting some Democratic votes in order to win his battle to be the Speaker of the House. Surely, the DEMS don’t want the MAGA holdouts to win concessions. McCarthy could give some concessions to a few more moderate Democratic congressmen and women. Perhaps agree to drop the idea of all of the planned “revenge” investigations into Hunter Biden, and others. And perhaps agree to work across the “aisle” in solving some of the myriad problems facing the constituents of both parties. Even avid Democrats in Congress might be willing to help him out if he would honestly agree to push to have both parties work together. McCarthy doesn’t have to provide more and more concessions to the MAGA group since they’ve shown no good will towards him. Besides, they are really, really bad for America.