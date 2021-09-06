 Skip to main content
Letter: Solving Our National Debt
Dear Editor,

I know the national debt is huge, but here’s a suggestion that could, substantially, reduce it. Just impose a tax on the use of the words “socialist” and “socialism.”

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

