Letter: Solving Our National Debt
- Rick Singer, Oro Valley
-
-
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
Who is pulling Biden’s strings?
I was beyond furious to read the guest opinion screed of Ted Harvey in the paper. The decision by to give him space showed a distressing lack …
I cannot believe there are people attempting to defend Biden and blame Trump for this terrible situation in Afghanistan. Trump negotiated an a…
Snowy Mount Lemmon, crisp winter air, Ponderosa Pines. These are the things I’ll tell my children when they ask what Tucson once was. I’ll sho…
On February 29, 2020, under the leadership of President Trump, the U.S and Taliban sign an agreement for the terms of U.S. withdrawal for Afgh…
When I was younger, and thought about travel to other countries, I always heard about behaviors of ugly Americans. Such behaviors made people …
Mr. Steller’s article about a “Revolt” against the Vail School District School Board is unfounded and inaccurate. He fails to point out that t…
In 1957 I accompanied family friends on a trip to Sinaloa, Mexico. Upon re-entering the U.S. at Nogales it was determined that my smallpox vac…
Mixed messages from governor
Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …
Comments may be used in print.