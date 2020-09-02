 Skip to main content
Letter: Some Cable News Coverage Very Partisan
CNN, MSNBC and PBS convention coverage aired most of the Republican convention speakers speeches with a few interruptions. Most of their fact checking push-back came between speakers and after the convention concluded each day. FOX coverage aired hours of split screen coverage with Democratic speakers audio cut off. FOX showed speaker's faces and the faces of FOX commentator's repeating Trump Campaign talking points. Except for the keynote speakers, which FOX did air, anyone who wanted to hear the other Democrat speakers needed to tune into one of the other channels, FOX aired plenty of push back, but didn't air much fact checking of Democrat speeches, probably because they didn't find fact misrepresentations to report.

Ralph Prince

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

