The Republicans are a wonderment. Against a president who much of his own party isn't happy with, they proffer a guy who likely will end up in prison (or certainly should) and another guy who as governor just destroyed a $1 billion project from Disney which would have created 2,000 high-paying jobs.

Meanwhile, limping along at under 5% is Nikki Haley, who has more experience, more competence and is more electable than any other republican candidate.

Unless and until the republicans get a clue the only option is to vote for the democrats. Or stay home if you can't abide that. The day will come when we return to normal order with politicians who will lie as almost all do but not close to the nonsense we currently endure.

Lawrence Fleischman

North side