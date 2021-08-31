Letter: Some Choice

Question: Would you hire this individual to teach your children a set of life skills or values? To begin, a short time ago, he was quoted as likening anti-maskers and those opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine to the radical suicide bombers of the Kabul airport. Only to say a day later on social media that he encouraged people to “treat each other with compassion.” Got the picture? The creator of this mild form of hypocrisy is none other than Arne Duncan, who served in President Obama’s cabinet as the Secretary of Education. Let me guess. Since it’s widely held that all Republicans are anti-mask and anti-vax, good ol’ Arne must’ve been overcome with a sense of loyalty to his former boss to play a little politics. Why not? Doesn’t virtually every public issue come down to “politics”? Today, it’s either that or “race.” Some alternatives. How ‘bout none of the above?
Don Weaver
Midtown
