Letter: Some Day is Today

As 2019 comes to an end and we celebrate the new year with fireworks and champagne, we must not forget asylum-seeking families forced to wait in Mexico.
These brothers and sisters have been stranded in shelters or tent cities, along the border wall and under bridges, since the Remain in Mexico policy came into effect.
They've left everything behind: family and support systems, home and every possession, for a chance to a life in safety. They've traveled long enough and endured unthinkable injustices along the way for the right to claim asylum. I have heard dozens of their stories firsthand.
These families are hoping 2020 finally brings an immigration court date and the opportunity to present their asylum case.
If you considered helping these families someday, make that day today. Ask your legislators to support the Asylum Seeker Protection Act, H.R.2662, that would defund "Remain in Mexico." To be connected, dial the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121.
Alina Meraz Douglas, Asylum family volunteer
Downtown
