Letter: Some good from the Pandemic

Some good comes out of the pandemic.
Haven't you noticed a substantial drop in the number of unwanted telephone solicitations? And being stuck at home provides more opportunity to accomplish various useful chores that have piled up. After the useful ones, you can move on to less important ones. Like removing all those “to be removed only by consumer” tags on pillows and cushions. Or finally getting to read about the Warsaw Convention that has governed airlines' luggage liabilities since about 1930. Or pausing the TV long enough to actually read the terms and conditions on car and class action lawsuit commercials that regulators have required to be “clearly disclosed” to us. On a more serious note, perhaps more people will take time to verify information that is e-mailed, Facebooked or tweeted in this era of short attention spans. At no time before has the expression “ believe half of what you see, and none of what you hear” been more applicable than in this age of “ social media.”
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
